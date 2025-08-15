Nuggets Hire Ex-Celtics, Rockets Coach To More Prominent Role
The type of roster you have in the NBA is a major determinant of how good you'll be. It's not just about having a ton of stars, but also having players who can play a role effectively. Looking at teams like the Brooklyn Nets when they had Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, it's clear they could've benefited from more role players than stars.
However, it's not only players that matter, but the coaching staff. There are instances where coaches have been able to elevate lesser rosters to great success, and also cases where coaches have let down talented rosters due to their lack of coaching. When it comes down to it, the best teams in the league are ones with good roster constructions along with good coaching staffs.
This offseason, the Denver Nuggets have been working to find that perfect blend. In terms of the roster, they traded away Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric, and brought in Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas in return. Additionally, they signed Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr., giving them a deep roster with players who can play a role.
In terms of the coaching staff, the Nuggets made things official with David Adelman, promoting him from interim to the full-time head coach of the team after Michael Malone's firing. After bringing in former NBA players J.J. Barea and Jared Dudley to his staff, Adelman has made yet another addition, with a coach coming from two winning teams.
According to Michael Scotto, the Nuggets have hired ex-Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets assistant Mike Moser. Moser will now become a front-of-the-bench assistant after spending the past two seasons under Ime Udoka.
Who Is Mike Moser?
Before getting into coaching, Moser played college basketball at UCLA, UNLV, and Oregon State. A 2011-12 All-Mountain West selection with the UNLV Rebels, he averaged 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in his standout season.
Moser would go on to play overseas for a few years before joining the Dallas Mavericks' coaching staff in 2019. He'd have a brief stint with Oregon's women's team, then joined Udoka's staff in Boston. Now, he'll look to play a more prominent role in Denver, looking to help the Nuggets capture another title in the Nikola Jokic era.
