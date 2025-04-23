Nuggets Player Believes He Can 'Disrupt' Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers were able to avoid a 0-2 series deficit with their win in Game 2 over the Denver Nuggets, evening the series up as it heads to the Intuit Dome for games three and four. While James Harden has been stellar all season long, it was Clippers star Kawhi Leonard who elevated like he's done before in the playoffs with 39 points in the 105-102 win.
While Denver has capable defenders to throw at him, there's nobody truly that can stop Leonard. However, Nuggets reserve Peyton Watson was recently asked about the defensive assignment, and showed full confidence in stepping up to the challenge.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge. I think I guarded him 2 possessions where he shot the ball last game. One he hit a real tough shot on me, the other one I got a stop," Watson told reporters. "I think that I can definitely disrupt him with my length and what I do on that end."
Leonard finished Game 2 having shot 19 times, missing only four times, with three of those coming from beyond the arc. While replicating that efficiency will be tough, so is just shutting down Leonard entirely. However, Watson has the tools to disrupt him, and Denver will need what they can get from him if they wanna hang in this series going forward.
As for Game 3, tip-off on Thursday is set for 10:00 p.m. EST, with Watson's role potentially increasing more if Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is unable to suit up with his shoulder injury.
