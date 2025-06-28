Nuggets Signing Ex-Warriors Guard To Deal
NBA free agency is set to begin on Monday, June 30th, will teams will be allowed to begin negotiating with free agents across the league. Following the Minnesota Timberwolves' signing of Naz Reid to a five-year, $125 million deal, top free agents set to hit the market include Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Chris Paul, and Jonathan Kuminga, among others.
However, with the 2025 NBA Draft over with, teams are starting to fill out their NBA2K26 Summer League rosters, with the event beginning in Las Vegas on July 10th, going through the 20th. While the Denver Nuggets didn't select anyone this draft, they are loading up on talent to evaluate during the Summer League, inking an ex-Golden State Warriors guard to a deal.
According to Denver Post writer Bennett Durando, the Nuggets are signing ex-Warriors and Brooklyn Nets guard Reece Beekman to an Exhibit 10 deal. Beekman started this past season on the Warriors, before being dealt with De'Anthony Melton to the Nets in the deal that returned Golden State Dennis Schroder.
Beekman played 34 games across the two teams this past season, earning four starts. He went undrafted in 2024 out of Virginia, where he was a four-year starter and two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Beekman will look to take advantage of this Summer League opportunity and try to carve out a role similar to his Virginia teammate Ryan Dunn did with the Phoenix Suns last year.
With the Nuggets set to let go of G League Rookie of the Year Trey Alexander, Beekman will have a chance to compete for a two-way contract with Denver.
Related Articles
Nuggets Eyeing Ex-Lakers Champion For Assistant Coaching Role
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Latest Post During Fashion Week
Nuggets Executives Reveal Free Agency, Trade Plans After NBA Draft