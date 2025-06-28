Denver Nuggets Guard Expected to Enter Free Agency
The Denver Nuggets have arguably the best player in the world with Nikola Jokic, even though he came second in MVP voting and lost to MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the postseason. Regardless, Jokic joined an exclusive club this season when he averaged a triple-double, but he can't do everything by himself.
Jokic voiced his concerns after the season for the Nuggets to add more depth, citing teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers who played deep into their bench during the playoffs. With free agency starting next week, it appears as though a Nuggets reserve guard will be on his way out after an impressive G League performance.
According to Denver Gazette writer Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets guard Trey Alexander will not be back next season. Alexander was a star for the Nuggets' G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold. He averaged 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, good enough to earn G League Rookie of the Year honors.
Alexander was second in scoring average during the regular season (26.1 PPG), trailing only Elijah Harkless at 26.9 points per game. Alexander went undrafted in 2024 after playing three seasons for Creighton. While he rarely saw time during the regular season with the Nuggets, his G League performance indicates he could eventually become an NBA contributor.
The Nuggets did not select a player during the 2025 NBA Draft, instead signing Curtis Jones from Iowa State and Tamar Bates from Mizzou to deals. Free agency begins next week, with the Nuggets expected to explore options in the open market.
