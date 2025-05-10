Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Star Reveals Details of Lingering Injury After Game 3 vs Thunder

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has been dealing with a sprained shoulder, but revealed how it is affecting his play on the floor.

Grant Mona

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) celebrates his three point score with forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Nuggets had another gutsy win to add to their ledger in Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a big part of it was the elevation of their role players.

Michael Porter Jr. has fought through a sprained shoulder that he suffered in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Initially, the diagnosis was that Porter Jr. would miss weeks with such an injury, but he did not miss any time at all, being a key part of their series win against the Clippers.

After his 21-point, 8-rebound performance in Game 3 against the Thunder, he revealed what the medical team told him his recovery time would have been.

Porter Jr. said that his injury would have taken 4-6 weeks to heal in any other instance, but he powered through it, taking Lidocaine injections to suppress the pain.

“Felt a little bit better overall today.

I try to space it out and not do the injection every day, but right now it’s needed.”

Michael Porter Jr. after Game 3

His teammates have taken notice as well, with Jamal Murray saying:

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“People don’t understand or know what he plays through or how much he’s played through his whole career.

It’s a testament to his resilience and love for the game. And his will to win as well.”

Jamal Murray after Game 3

The role players have been clutch in the Nuggets' road to this point in the playoffs and have been a big reason as to why they advanced out of the first round. That same trait has created a 2-1 lead against the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

