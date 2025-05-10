Nuggets Star Reveals Details of Lingering Injury After Game 3 vs Thunder
The Nuggets had another gutsy win to add to their ledger in Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a big part of it was the elevation of their role players.
Michael Porter Jr. has fought through a sprained shoulder that he suffered in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Initially, the diagnosis was that Porter Jr. would miss weeks with such an injury, but he did not miss any time at all, being a key part of their series win against the Clippers.
After his 21-point, 8-rebound performance in Game 3 against the Thunder, he revealed what the medical team told him his recovery time would have been.
Porter Jr. said that his injury would have taken 4-6 weeks to heal in any other instance, but he powered through it, taking Lidocaine injections to suppress the pain.
“Felt a little bit better overall today.- Michael Porter Jr. after Game 3
I try to space it out and not do the injection every day, but right now it’s needed.”
His teammates have taken notice as well, with Jamal Murray saying:
“People don’t understand or know what he plays through or how much he’s played through his whole career.- Jamal Murray after Game 3
It’s a testament to his resilience and love for the game. And his will to win as well.”
The role players have been clutch in the Nuggets' road to this point in the playoffs and have been a big reason as to why they advanced out of the first round. That same trait has created a 2-1 lead against the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.