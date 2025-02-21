Nuggets Star's Blunt Message to Lakers, Luka Doncic
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have been two of the top teams in the Western Conference over the last several years, with both teams having an NBA Title since 2020 and seeing each other in the playoffs a few times. On Saturday, the Nuggets will host the Lakers for a primetime matchup on ABC with a new face.
While Nikola Jokic might be the top European star in the league, there's a case for Luka Doncic right behind him. The Nuggets haven't seen the Lakers since their move for Doncic, but that doesn't seem to scare them. In an interview with Malika Andrews on NBA Today, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.
"They definitely have a new look to them," Gordon said. "We don't really concern ourselves with other teams. We focus on what's going on in our locker room. We take care of what we're supposed to take care of. If the cards fall where they may, we focus on Denver Nuggets basketball and that's it. It doesn't really matter who's in front of us or who our opposition is."
On top of the mindset Gordon has, the Nuggets have owned that matchup winning 13 of the last 14 meetings between the teams both regular and postseason.
Tip-off is set between the Nuggets and Lakers on Saturday for 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.
