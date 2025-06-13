Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Veteran Reveals Rare Nikola Jokic Offseason Update

The three-time NBA MVP looks to be enjoying his offseason in Serbia.

Austin Veazey

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The offseason has arrived for every team in the NBA not named the Indiana Pacers or the Oklahoma City Thunder, and many teams are focusing on planning for the NBA Draft in a few weeks, free agency, and their team personnel.

The Denver Nuggets are still searching for their Calvin Booth replacement after firing the general manager with a few weeks left to go in the regular season. That isn't stopping superstar Nikola Jokic from enjoying his offseason, though.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It's not often that NBA and Nuggets fans hear about Jokic once the season is over, as he usually goes back to Serbia to be with his horses. So, when Nuggets veteran DeAndre Jordan was able to provide an update on Jokic's offseason on an appearance on FanDuel's "Run It Back," it was notable.

"I know when he gets home he throws his phone in the river," Jordan stated. "I talked to him like a week or so ago and he sent me a picture of him with a horse. A selfie, him and the horse together. I was like, 'Alright have fun, brother.'"

Jokic had another tremendous season, which has become the norm, averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career with 29.6 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 10.2 APG - the assists and points being career-bests for the three-time MVP. However, he fell short of a fourth MVP, losing out to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Nuggets face the challenge of upgrading the roster this offseason, part of the reason Booth was fired. Russell Westbrook is expected to decline his player option and test free agency, but Denver doesn't have a lot of money to play with. They know they have the best player in the world, and they're going to try to retool around him as best as they can.

Related Articles

Russell Westbrook Sends Heartfelt Message After Big Surgery

Derrick Rose Makes Eye-Opening Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Statement

NBA Trade Idea Swaps $179 Million Nuggets Star for Promising Young Star

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News