Nuggets Veteran Reveals Rare Nikola Jokic Offseason Update
The offseason has arrived for every team in the NBA not named the Indiana Pacers or the Oklahoma City Thunder, and many teams are focusing on planning for the NBA Draft in a few weeks, free agency, and their team personnel.
The Denver Nuggets are still searching for their Calvin Booth replacement after firing the general manager with a few weeks left to go in the regular season. That isn't stopping superstar Nikola Jokic from enjoying his offseason, though.
It's not often that NBA and Nuggets fans hear about Jokic once the season is over, as he usually goes back to Serbia to be with his horses. So, when Nuggets veteran DeAndre Jordan was able to provide an update on Jokic's offseason on an appearance on FanDuel's "Run It Back," it was notable.
"I know when he gets home he throws his phone in the river," Jordan stated. "I talked to him like a week or so ago and he sent me a picture of him with a horse. A selfie, him and the horse together. I was like, 'Alright have fun, brother.'"
Jokic had another tremendous season, which has become the norm, averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career with 29.6 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 10.2 APG - the assists and points being career-bests for the three-time MVP. However, he fell short of a fourth MVP, losing out to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Nuggets face the challenge of upgrading the roster this offseason, part of the reason Booth was fired. Russell Westbrook is expected to decline his player option and test free agency, but Denver doesn't have a lot of money to play with. They know they have the best player in the world, and they're going to try to retool around him as best as they can.
