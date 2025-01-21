Inside The Nuggets

Paul George's Injury Status for Nuggets vs 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers list Paul George on the injury report against the Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) defends Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) defends Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite having three players on their roster making $35 million or more and a group of solid role players, the Philadelphia 76ers have been having a disastrous season. Factor in first-round pick Jared McCain being sidelined for the remainder of the season, Philadelphia could be lottery-bound without the rights to their draft pick.

The Sixers will continue their three-game road trip with their final stop in Denver tonight, as it will be an uphill battle for them to end their six-game losing streak against the Western Conference's fourth-seed Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic might be in the midst of a scoring drought for his standards, but it might not matter following the Sixers recent injury report.

Sixers forward Paul Georg
Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to the NBA's most recent injury report, Philadelphia's star forward Paul George holds a questionable designation for tonight's contest due to left groin soreness. George has already missed Philadelphia's last two contests and four of their last seven, as the top free agent from this past summer has struggled to stay on the court.

After spending five years in Los Angeles with the Clippers, George decided to seek greener grass with a four-year, $211 million contract with Philadelphia. However, for George, it's been the opposite as the Clippers hold a 24-18 record compared to the Sixers at 15-26.

Tip-off in Denver between the Nuggets and Sixers is set for 10:00 PM EST on TNT, as an update will be provided on George's final status.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News