Paul George's Injury Status for Nuggets vs 76ers
Despite having three players on their roster making $35 million or more and a group of solid role players, the Philadelphia 76ers have been having a disastrous season. Factor in first-round pick Jared McCain being sidelined for the remainder of the season, Philadelphia could be lottery-bound without the rights to their draft pick.
The Sixers will continue their three-game road trip with their final stop in Denver tonight, as it will be an uphill battle for them to end their six-game losing streak against the Western Conference's fourth-seed Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic might be in the midst of a scoring drought for his standards, but it might not matter following the Sixers recent injury report.
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, Philadelphia's star forward Paul George holds a questionable designation for tonight's contest due to left groin soreness. George has already missed Philadelphia's last two contests and four of their last seven, as the top free agent from this past summer has struggled to stay on the court.
After spending five years in Los Angeles with the Clippers, George decided to seek greener grass with a four-year, $211 million contract with Philadelphia. However, for George, it's been the opposite as the Clippers hold a 24-18 record compared to the Sixers at 15-26.
Tip-off in Denver between the Nuggets and Sixers is set for 10:00 PM EST on TNT, as an update will be provided on George's final status.
