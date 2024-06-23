Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic Interested in Denver Nuggets Champion
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a big decision to make soon on his $15.4M player option. The expectation is that Caldwell-Pope will decline his option and enter free agency if he is unable to reach an extension with Denver before then, as the two-way guard should have some big offers on the table.
In a recent report on his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote the following on Caldwell-Pope:
"Sources say Philadelphia and Orlando are weighing runs at Caldwell-Pope with their cap space if, as increasingly expected, he declines his $15.4 million player option with the Nuggets to enter free agency and field richer offers. My podcast partner Chris Haynes reported Friday on his Bleacher Report live stream that Caldwell-Pope is likely to become an unrestricted free agent in a week if KCP and the Nuggets don't come to terms on an extension before the marketplace opens next Sunday at 6 PM ET. An extension would take Denver into second-apron luxury tax territory."
The 76ers and Magic are two teams with cap space and winning aspirations, which makes them attractive destinations for a lot of free agents. It seems there would be mutual interest between Caldwell-Pope and the Nuggets to reach an extension, but in the event they do not, expect the sharpshooting guard to command a lot of interest around the NBA.
