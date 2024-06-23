Inside The Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic Interested in Denver Nuggets Champion

This player is drawing interest ahead of NBA free agency

Joey Linn

Jan 10, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Denver Nuggets on the bench against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Denver Nuggets on the bench against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a big decision to make soon on his $15.4M player option. The expectation is that Caldwell-Pope will decline his option and enter free agency if he is unable to reach an extension with Denver before then, as the two-way guard should have some big offers on the table.

In a recent report on his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote the following on Caldwell-Pope:

"Sources say Philadelphia and Orlando are weighing runs at Caldwell-Pope with their cap space if, as increasingly expected, he declines his $15.4 million player option with the Nuggets to enter free agency and field richer offers. My podcast partner Chris Haynes reported Friday on his Bleacher Report live stream that Caldwell-Pope is likely to become an unrestricted free agent in a week if KCP and the Nuggets don't come to terms on an extension before the marketplace opens next Sunday at 6 PM ET. An extension would take Denver into second-apron luxury tax territory."

The 76ers and Magic are two teams with cap space and winning aspirations, which makes them attractive destinations for a lot of free agents. It seems there would be mutual interest between Caldwell-Pope and the Nuggets to reach an extension, but in the event they do not, expect the sharpshooting guard to command a lot of interest around the NBA.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News