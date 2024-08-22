Photos: Russell Westbrook's NBA Offseason Workout With OKC Thunder Player
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook was recently signed by the Denver Nuggets to play an important role in their new-look rotation for the 2024-25 season. Spending the last two seasons with the LA Clippers, Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz this summer where he agreed to a contract buyout.
Denver will be Westbrook's fifth team since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder where he is the franchise's all-time leader in several categories, including points with 18,859.
A legend in Oklahoma City, Westbrook receives a loud ovation from their home crowd every time he returns as an opponent.
Working out at Integrity Hoops in Los Angeles every summer, Westbrook trains with several different NBA players.
In a recent workout session, Westbrook shared the court with Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng:
This was exciting for Thunder fans, as they enjoyed seeing their 21-year-old forward training with the greatest player in franchise history.
Dieng was selected 11th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2022 NBA draft, but was traded to the Thunder that night.
In two NBA seasons Dieng has appeared in 72 games, averaging 4.5 points in 13.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10 forward has spent time in the G League, averaging 17.2 points. 7.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 35 career regular season games for the Oklahoma City Blue.
