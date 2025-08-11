Recently Traded Nuggets Champion Addresses Biggest Personal Vice
Being an NBA player is far more difficult than just playing basketball on the court. Some of the most difficult parts of the job include: money management, surrounding oneself with the right people, and staying away from discussions.
Far too many times, players have seen their careers get cut short due to failing one or all of those parts of the job. Some find themselves going broke, some find themselves getting banned from the league, but others have been able to retire successfully.
Recently traded Denver Nuggets champion Michael Porter Jr. spoke very candidly about his own personal vice on his 'Curious Mike' YouTube channel.
Michael Porter Jr.'s Honest Admission
"The truth is, I've been feeling far from God lately," Porter Jr. admitted. "This has spanned for the last two or three years, where I just haven't felt like my relationship with God isn't where it needs to be at. It hasn't been the sole priority of my life."
Porter Jr. started his admission by stating that he created his YouTube channel to have a safe space for open dialogue. He wanted it to be a place where people could be curious without judgment, or present flaws without judgment. Afterwards, he revealed his biggest personal vice.
"Everybody has different vices, everybody has different things that they struggle with... My brother struggled with gambling, my vice has always come in the form of women. I don't think being with women all the time and sleeping around and doing stuff like that is cool. And I haven't necessarily been doing that. But nevertheless, women has always been my vice," Porter Jr. admitted.
Michael Porter Jr.'s Future With the Brooklyn Nets
While Porter Jr. feels like he may have reached a ceiling with the Denver Nuggets, he'll have one of the biggest green lights in the league with the Brooklyn Nets. If there was ever a time for Porter Jr. to prove that he can average more than 20 points a game, this upcoming season with the Nets will be it.
"I'm really excited for this next chapter out here in Brooklyn," Porter Jr. said in a previous YouTube video. "Over there in Denver, I feel like my ceiling had kind of plateaued. We just have a way of playing, and how Joker plays, how Jamal plays, that two-man game is very potent."
As a member of the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. played with the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic. Now, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Porter Jr. has a chance to be the best player on his team.