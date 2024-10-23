Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray Practice Video Goes Viral

Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray held a shoot contest during Nuggets practice

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and guard Jamal Murray (27) during Denver Nuggets Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook is known for bringing some of the best energy to practice on any team he's on. Westbrook hasn't even played his first regular season game with the Denver Nuggets yet, but he's already brought that energy.

Westbrook and Jamal Murray held a special three-point shooting competition during Nuggest practice before opening night. However, it wasn't just any type of three-point contest, they had to shoot from behind the backboard. It might not seem like anything special, but it's that type of fun energy that some teams need to build chemistry.

Within one day, the video accumulated over 7,000 likes and 500,000 views on social media.

The Denver Nuggets have not looked like a great basketball team throughout preseason. Fortunately for them, no matter how much head coach Michael Malone gets mad, it's still just the preseason. The Nuggets have 82 games to make things right before trying to reclaim a championship during the playoffs. The NBA is a long season and one that's a marathon, not a sprint.

On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets open their season against a very competitive Oklahoma City Thunder team. Many consider these two teams to be the top two teams in the Western Conference, so it'll be a perfect test on both sides. Both the Nuggets and Thunder have kept their core pieces, but have made some solid additions.

The Denver Nuggets and Oklhoma City Thunder face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on October 24.

Farbod Esnaashari
