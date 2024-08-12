Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Announces Impactful New Partnership for the Why Not? Foundation

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook announced that his Why Not? Foundation has partnered with the World Poker Tour Foundation for an incredible event

Joey Linn

Apr 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dances during a stoppage in play in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dances during a stoppage in play in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Russell Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation (WNF) have partnered with the World Poker Tour Foundation for the fourth Annual Poker Night fundraiser. This is one of WNF’s marquee events, and it is one of the several ways Westbrook helps raise funds to support his foundation’s mission of empowering the underserved populations in South Los Angeles.

This event has already generated over $1 million, and all proceeds support WNF’s educational, workforce development, and mental health and wellness initiatives.

"We are thrilled to take this event to the next level, partnering with the World Poker Tour to deliver an extraordinary experience for our supporters," Westbrook said in a statement. "The tournament offers a unique opportunity to play alongside top poker professionals while supporting our ongoing efforts to make a significant impact in the Los Angeles community."

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook at his foundation's Poker Night fundraiser
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook at his foundation's Poker Night fundraiser / Why Not? Foundation

Recently signing with the Denver Nuggets after playing the last four NBA seasons in Los Angeles, Westbrook remains committed to impacting the community he grew up in. This fundraiser is one of several ways he is able to do that, as the event is one of his foundation’s biggest every year. 

“We are honored to work with Why Not? Foundation in their fundraising efforts to elevate the underserved populations of South Los Angeles," WPT CEO Adam Pliska said in a statement. "Russell Westbrook's vision for Why Not? is perfectly aligned with the mission of the WPT Foundation."

As it was the last three years, this should be a special event that achieves its goal of raising funds for the underserved populations in South Los Angeles.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published |Modified
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News