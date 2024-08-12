Russell Westbrook Announces Impactful New Partnership for the Why Not? Foundation
Russell Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation (WNF) have partnered with the World Poker Tour Foundation for the fourth Annual Poker Night fundraiser. This is one of WNF’s marquee events, and it is one of the several ways Westbrook helps raise funds to support his foundation’s mission of empowering the underserved populations in South Los Angeles.
This event has already generated over $1 million, and all proceeds support WNF’s educational, workforce development, and mental health and wellness initiatives.
"We are thrilled to take this event to the next level, partnering with the World Poker Tour to deliver an extraordinary experience for our supporters," Westbrook said in a statement. "The tournament offers a unique opportunity to play alongside top poker professionals while supporting our ongoing efforts to make a significant impact in the Los Angeles community."
Recently signing with the Denver Nuggets after playing the last four NBA seasons in Los Angeles, Westbrook remains committed to impacting the community he grew up in. This fundraiser is one of several ways he is able to do that, as the event is one of his foundation’s biggest every year.
“We are honored to work with Why Not? Foundation in their fundraising efforts to elevate the underserved populations of South Los Angeles," WPT CEO Adam Pliska said in a statement. "Russell Westbrook's vision for Why Not? is perfectly aligned with the mission of the WPT Foundation."
As it was the last three years, this should be a special event that achieves its goal of raising funds for the underserved populations in South Los Angeles.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List