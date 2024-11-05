Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
The Denver Nuggets are facing the Toronto Raptors on Monday night and looking for their fourth win of the NBA season. Starting the season 3-3 through six games, the Nuggets are working through different lineup combinations.
One of the new additions the Nuggets made this offseason was nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. The 17-year veteran point guard has been serving as Denver’s backup to Jamal Murray, but with Murray in the NBA’s concussion protocol, Westbrook has been promoted into the starting lineup.
Getting his second start of the season on Monday night against Toronto, Westbrook made NBA history by moving into 17th all-time in total steals.
Westbrook had five steals in Denver’s win over the Utah Jazz, earning him the Defensive Player of the Game chain from head coach Michael Malone.
Via Nuggets: "Two for two 🧊"
Westbrook has been a very underrated defender throughout his NBA career, never earning any All-Defensive honors, but consistently being one of the toughest guards to score against. This has been especially noticeable in the last several seasons, as Westbrook has often been relied on to defend the other team’s best guard.
Defense is one of the reasons the Nuggets signed Westbrook, and he has been playing at a very high level on that end to start the NBA season. Known for his triple-doubles, playmaking, scoring titles, and more, Westbrook now ranks 17th all-time in steals.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List