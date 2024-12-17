Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Kings-Nuggets

Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is now first all-time in a major category.

The Denver Nuggets hit the road on Monday night to face the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Arena. Defeating the LA Clippers at home on Friday, the Nuggets entered this game looking to make in consecutive wins over Pacific Division teams.

It was announced before the game that Nuggets guard Christian Braun had been ruled out with a low back strain. Braun had appeared and started in all 23 games for Denver this season. Going with two point guards, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone opted for Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup.

Entering this game, Westbrook was averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 52.1 percent from the field as a starter. The Nuggets went 4-1 in the games, all of which came without Murray. This was Westbrook’s first start alongside Murray, and he made NBA history.

Pulling down his 7th rebound of the game, Westbrook moved into sole possession of first all-time in rebounds for a point guard (via StatMuse and Basketball Reference's StatHead). The best rebounding guard in NBA history now stands alone atop this exclusive list.

Westbrook entered this game averaging 7.1 rebounds per game for his career. The nine-time NBA All-Star has averaged at least 10 rebounds per game four different times, also averaging a triple-double each of those seasons.

Breaking several NBA records in his Hall of Fame career, Westbrook added another in Monday night’s game against the Kings.

