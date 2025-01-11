Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nets-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night by a final score of 124-105. With starting power forward Aaron Gordon sidelined again with a calf injury, 17-year veteran Russell Westbrook started his 16th game of the season.
Westbrook entered this game 11-4 as a starter, averaging 14.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.4 rebounds in those games. On Friday, the nine-time NBA All-Star turned in another incredible performance, raising those averages en route to victory.
Finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, Westbrook notched his third triple-double of the season, and NBA-best 202nd of his career. This performance also made NBA history.
With his final line of 25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and one steal, Westbrook joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the only player in NBA history to achieve those stats in a single game at age 36 or older (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
James achieved the feat twice after his 36th birthday, with Westbrook now joining him as the only other player on that list. Westbrook also made NBA history with his teammate Nikola Jokic, as the duo is now tied for the most games in NBA history with a triple-double in the same game.
Proving to be one of the biggest steals of the NBA offseason, Westbrook is regularly giving the Nuggets star-level production on a minimum contract.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player