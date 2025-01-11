Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nets-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made NBA history against the Brooklyn Nets.

Joey Linn

Jan 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to his basket in first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena.
Jan 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to his basket in first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night by a final score of 124-105. With starting power forward Aaron Gordon sidelined again with a calf injury, 17-year veteran Russell Westbrook started his 16th game of the season.

Westbrook entered this game 11-4 as a starter, averaging 14.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.4 rebounds in those games. On Friday, the nine-time NBA All-Star turned in another incredible performance, raising those averages en route to victory.

Finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, Westbrook notched his third triple-double of the season, and NBA-best 202nd of his career. This performance also made NBA history.

With his final line of  25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and one steal, Westbrook joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the only player in NBA history to achieve those stats in a single game at age 36 or older (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead). 

James achieved the feat twice after his 36th birthday, with Westbrook now joining him as the only other player on that list. Westbrook also made NBA history with his teammate Nikola Jokic, as the duo is now tied for the most games in NBA history with a triple-double in the same game.

Proving to be one of the biggest steals of the NBA offseason, Westbrook is regularly giving the Nuggets star-level production on a minimum contract. 

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News