Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Jazz
The Denver Nuggets have the new triple-double king on their team in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but he's still far away from claiming the all-time crown as the top guy in NBA history. That belongs to Russell Westbrook, as while he did most of that during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he's now made changes to his game to impact a talented Nuggets team as a veteran.
Playing off the bench or as a starter, Westbrook has been able to play extremely well alongside Jokic. During Denver's Friday night contest against the Utah Jazz, coming off the bench, Westbrook added two milestones to his Hall of Fame career.
Westbrook moved to eighth all-time in assists in NBA history, surpassing the legendary Oscar Robertson. While Westbrook passed Robertson to become the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, he passed him again but this time for assists.
In addition to making history with assists, Westbrook has climbed up the leaderboard for the 16th most steals in NBA history, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Westbrook entered Friday's contest tied with Bryant, surpassing him with one steal. A rare occurrence, Westbrook climbs two all-time leaderboards in the same night.
While Westbrook has accomplished so much individually in his career, he has a chance this season to change the narrative on him as a player by capturing his first NBA title. It won't be an easy path, but it might be Westbrook's best chance since he was with the Thunder.
