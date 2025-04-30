Russell Westbrook's Final Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets Game 5
The Denver Nuggets were able to steal a road game from the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4, but not without drama, as Aaron Gordon's game-winning alley-oop dunk went in as time expired to give the Nuggets a much-needed win to even the series up at 2-2. Now with the series back in Denver for Game 5, the Nuggets look to take a 3-2 lead and give themselves two chances at advancing.
However, the Nuggets haven't been entirely healthy this series, even though most of the team has suited up for every game. But, Russell Westbrook did spend Game 4 on the sidelines, and with the Nuggets hoping to get a Game 1 performance out of him, his status has been revealed for Tuesday's contest.
After being listed as questionable with left foot inflammation earlier, the Nuggets have upgraded Westbrook to available for Game 5. Westbrook's last action came in Game 3, when he exited after playing just nine minutes and scoring three points.
As mentioned, the Nuggets will be looking for Westbrook to look more like the version of himself in Game 1, who hit clutch shots down the stretch and was a problem for the Clippers. If the team can get that version of him, and not the mistake-prone version, they have a good chance at taking control of the series.
Looking ahead toward tip-off, the Nuggets and Clippers tip-off for Game 5 at 10:00 p.m. EST, with the winner of the series set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
