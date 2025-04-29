Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Injury Report Game 5

Multiple key players are listed on the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers injury report

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) guard Ben Simmons (25) and guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are back home at the Ball Arena for Game 5 against the LA Clippers in their first-round playoff series.

The Nuggets were able to win a crucial Game 4 in Los Angeles over the weekend. It was a hard-fought battle that saw a 22-point lead diminish to a deficit late in the fourth quarter, but a few big shots by Nikola Jokic and a game winning tip-in dunk by Aaron Gordon paved the way for the Nuggets victory in this first round matchup, that has many people praising it as the best series this year.

Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 36 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 56/50/83 shooting splits.

The Nuggets are coming into Game 5 with three players listed on the injury report: Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and DaRon Holmes II.

Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.

Russell Westbrook is QUESTIONABLE with left foot inflammation.

Michael Porter Jr. is probable with a left shoulder sprain and DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.

The Clippers are coming into the game with no players listed on the injury report.

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) as he drives to the basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.

James Harden is AVAILABLE.

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

