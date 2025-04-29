Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Injury Report Game 5
The Denver Nuggets are back home at the Ball Arena for Game 5 against the LA Clippers in their first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets were able to win a crucial Game 4 in Los Angeles over the weekend. It was a hard-fought battle that saw a 22-point lead diminish to a deficit late in the fourth quarter, but a few big shots by Nikola Jokic and a game winning tip-in dunk by Aaron Gordon paved the way for the Nuggets victory in this first round matchup, that has many people praising it as the best series this year.
Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 36 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 56/50/83 shooting splits.
The Nuggets are coming into Game 5 with three players listed on the injury report: Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Russell Westbrook is QUESTIONABLE with left foot inflammation.
Michael Porter Jr. is probable with a left shoulder sprain and DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Clippers are coming into the game with no players listed on the injury report.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
James Harden is AVAILABLE.
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Clippers Game 4
Nuggets Star's Unexpected Response On Game-Winner vs Clippers Game 4
NBA Fans React To Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury News for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5