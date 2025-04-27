Nuggets Star's Unexpected Response On Game-Winner vs Clippers Game 4
The Denver Nuggets had their backs against the wall in Game 4 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers, as the possibility of falling down 3-1 was real, and the Nuggets were dealing with all sorts of injuries. Still on the road in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, it was a game that came down to the very last play.
In what looked to be a three-point shot attempt by Nikola Jokic, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon jumped up to make the alley-oop dunk at the buzzer to even the series at two games apiece. Making the first playoff buzzer-beater of the year in style, forward Michael Porter Jr. spoke after the game about the play, delivering an unexpected response.
"I give full credit to myself actually," Porter Jr. said after the game, referring to the buzzer-beater. "I went over and whispered to Joker, 'Hey, shoot it just so we have enough time to try to get a tip-in,' and then [Aaron Gordon] tipped it in."
Whether or not Jokic actually took that into consideration is uncertain, but the play ended up working out in their favor. Despite a report from Marc J Spears after Game 3, saying that Gordon was struggling to jump, he had no problem there on the game-winning shot.
Looking ahead for Denver, they take the series back to Ball Arena for Game 5 on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
