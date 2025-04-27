Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Star's Unexpected Response On Game-Winner vs Clippers Game 4

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s unexpected response on game-winner in Game 4 vs the Los Angeles Clippers

Liam Willerup

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets had their backs against the wall in Game 4 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers, as the possibility of falling down 3-1 was real, and the Nuggets were dealing with all sorts of injuries. Still on the road in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, it was a game that came down to the very last play.

In what looked to be a three-point shot attempt by Nikola Jokic, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon jumped up to make the alley-oop dunk at the buzzer to even the series at two games apiece. Making the first playoff buzzer-beater of the year in style, forward Michael Porter Jr. spoke after the game about the play, delivering an unexpected response.

"I give full credit to myself actually," Porter Jr. said after the game, referring to the buzzer-beater. "I went over and whispered to Joker, 'Hey, shoot it just so we have enough time to try to get a tip-in,' and then [Aaron Gordon] tipped it in."

Whether or not Jokic actually took that into consideration is uncertain, but the play ended up working out in their favor. Despite a report from Marc J Spears after Game 3, saying that Gordon was struggling to jump, he had no problem there on the game-winning shot.

Looking ahead for Denver, they take the series back to Ball Arena for Game 5 on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

