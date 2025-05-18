Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the number one overall team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder, for a highly anticipated Game 7 in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon.
The Nuggets were able to tie the series at 3-3 behind a solid performance in Game 6 at the Ball Arena after dropping two straight games to the Thunder in games five and six. With their backs against the wall, the Nuggets were able to build a solid cushion in the fourth quarter of Game 6 to ensure that they will have a chance on Sunday.
Unfortunately for fans, the Nuggets have their fair share of players listed on the injury report for Game 7, including Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook has been officially listed on the injury report by the Denver Nuggets as PROBABLE due to a right-hand sprain that he is currently dealing with.
With Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray listed on the report, the Nuggets will need Westbrook to be available and provide the spark off the bench that only he can bring to the court.
In this year's playoffs, Westbrook has been averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1 steal a game on 40/31/70 shooting splits. However, his largest contributions have come in the form of not only defense but overall hustle and fervor he provides on every single play.
With his status being probable, it is likely that fans will have the chance to see Westbrook in this Sunday's Matinee Game 7.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
