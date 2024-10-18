Russell Westbrook's Moment With New Nuggets Teammate Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets signed nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook in free agency this offseason. Westbrook is Denver’s backup point guard behind Jamal Murray, but has spent time on the floor with Nikola Jokic and other starters during preseason.
A 17-year NBA veteran, Westbrook has a lot of teammates and opponents who grew up watching him. One of the NBA’s best players during his run with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook won MVP in 2017.
Westbrook’s rookie teammate Trey Alexander was born in 2003, just five years before the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles leader was drafted. The two shared a moment at Nuggets practice that went viral.
Fans loved this post on Instagram, and it tallied over 1.2M views.
As Westbrook and Alexander revealed in this media session, they took a photo together when the Nuggets rookie was just a kid. From Oklahoma, Alexander had an opportunity to meet Westbrook while he was with the Thunder.
Westbrook spent the last three seasons between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. From LA, Westbrook had the opportunity to play in his hometown for three years before being dealt to the Utah Jazz this summer.
Bought out by Utah, Westbrook then signed with Denver where he will bolster its second unit. Westbrook has already had some strong moments in preseason, and projects to really help the Nuggets throughout the year.
