Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Moment With New Nuggets Teammate Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook shared a moment with his new teammate.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) in in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) in in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets signed nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook in free agency this offseason. Westbrook is Denver’s backup point guard behind Jamal Murray, but has spent time on the floor with Nikola Jokic and other starters during preseason.

A 17-year NBA veteran, Westbrook has a lot of teammates and opponents who grew up watching him. One of the NBA’s best players during his run with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook won MVP in 2017.

Westbrook’s rookie teammate Trey Alexander was born in 2003, just five years before the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles leader was drafted. The two shared a moment at Nuggets practice that went viral.

Fans loved this post on Instagram, and it tallied over 1.2M views.

As Westbrook and Alexander revealed in this media session, they took a photo together when the Nuggets rookie was just a kid. From Oklahoma, Alexander had an opportunity to meet Westbrook while he was with the Thunder.

Westbrook spent the last three seasons between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. From LA, Westbrook had the opportunity to play in his hometown for three years before being dealt to the Utah Jazz this summer.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bought out by Utah, Westbrook then signed with Denver where he will bolster its second unit. Westbrook has already had some strong moments in preseason, and projects to really help the Nuggets throughout the year.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News