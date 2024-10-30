Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook’s Performance in Nuggets-Nets Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had a big game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had his best game of the season in Tuesday night’s contest vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Showing off his scoring and playmaking ability, Westbrook did some of everything for the Nuggets.

With 22 points and five assists in just 21 minutes of action before overtime began, Westbrook helped spark the Nuggets with his play in the second half. In addition to a perfect 10/10 performance from the free throw line, Westbrook made both of his three-point attempts in regulation.

Westbrook’s performance has been going viral on social media, and specifically a pull-up three he hit in the fourth quarter. The 17-year NBA veteran had words for the Nets after this big three.

This clip of Westbrook’s pull-up three to extend Denver’s lead in the fourth quarter tallied over 1000,000 views in just 30 minutes after it was posted by the Nuggets.

The NBA also posted this shot from Westbrook on X.

Via NBA: “RUSS FEELING IT 🔥Walks himself into a three to put Denver up 5 in the 4Q... up to 22 points on NBA League Pass!”

This post tallied over 60,000 views in just 30 minutes. SportsCenter also posted this video on Instagram.

Via SportsCenter: "RUSS COOKING 🔥🔥🔥"

This post tallied over 120,000 views in 30 minutes after it was posted. Several other big accounts posted about Westbrook's performance.

Via Legion Hoops: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK IS GOING OFF. THE BRODIE IS BACK."

Westbrook is a future Hall of Fame point guard who showed on Tuesday night he is still very capable of turning in big time performances at this stage of his career. 

The Nuggets won the game in overtime vs. Brooklyn by a final score of 144-139.

