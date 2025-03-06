Russell Westbrook's Six-Word Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets-Kings
The Denver Nuggets are now in a situation where every game matters in terms of the standings. The second through fifth seeds in the Western Conference are separated by just three games, meaning their Wednesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings was a must-win game to keep pace with the Los Angeles Lakers for the second seed.
Luckily for Denver, all five of their starters came to play as each of them scored in double figures while Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 25 points in the 116-110 win. While the game might've been a reminder of the effect Westbrook can still have on the game, he shared in his post-game comments just how highly he thinks of his star teammate.
"The best player in the world is Nikola Jokc," Westbrook shared after the game. "I'll turn the ball over 20 times trying to get it to him." Westbrook also added that "it is part of my job to make the game easy for him," when also referring to Jokic.
While Westbrook spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers after leaving the Washington Wizards, he's found himself a home in Denver, where he's adapted to a new role that fits exactly what the Nuggets need of him.
Currently in a head-to-head battle with OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the MVP trophy, Jokic will get a chance to make his case over the NBA's leading scorer when he leads the Nuggets to Oklahoma City on Sunday for the first of back-to-back contests against the Thunder. If he can outshine Gilgeous-Alexander, Westbrook's statement of "the best player in the world" will hold.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers