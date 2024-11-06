Russell Westbrook's Statement After Nuggets-Raptors Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets picked up their second-straight win on Monday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors one 121-119. This was the second game that star guard Jamal Murray has missed due to the NBA’s concussion protocol.
Getting the start again in Murray’s absence, 17-year veteran point guard Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Westbrook also got the game-winning stop on RJ Barrett’s buzzer-beater attempt.
Since joining the Nuggets in free agency this summer, Westbrook has been praised by his new teammates for his ability on the court and his leadership for their entire roster. This has been especially noticeable with Denver’s young players, as the former league MVP has already helped them grow.
Asked about this after Monday night’s win, Westbrook gave an answer that has been going viral on social media.
“I love to see the growth,” Westbrook said. “I love to see mistakes, I love to see frustration, I love to see adversity. I love to see joy, I love to see happiness. I love to see all the mixed emotions, because it’s part of the game. And not just that, it will teach you a lot about life.”
This video from the Nuggets on Instagram has tallied over 170,000 views. Fans have loved the response from Westbrook, who always prides himself on being a leader - especially to his young teammates.
