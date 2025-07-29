Russell Westbrook Sends Message to Ex-Nuggets Teammate After Big Off-Court News
There are plenty of accomplishments to celebrate in a player's NBA journey. Starting from a player's first NBA points all the way to winning a championship, milestones are worth celebrating for these players who worked their lives to get to this point. However, on-court accomplishments aren't the only ones worth celebrating.
Even though many might just see NBA players as basketball players, they, of course, have lives outside their professional careers. They aren't just in the gym 24/7, working to improve, as they make time to spend time with the loved ones in their life. For ex-Denver Nuggets center PJ Hall, he took to his Instagram on Monday to share some heartfelt news.
Hall shared on his Instagram his engagement to his girlfriend, Anna Renwick, a former Clemson Tiger as well. Seeing this, one of Hall's ex-teammates sent a message to him after the news.
"Congratulations brother!!!!! 🔥🔥," Denver Nuggets free agent Russell Westbrook commented.
Westbrook and Hall were teammates this past season, with Hall being a rookie and Westbrook serving as a key veteran guard for Denver. Hall appeared in 19 games for Denver, mainly appearing for the Grand Rapids Gold on a two-way contract.
Hall, however, was not brought back to Denver, signing a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies for next season. That looks to be the case with Westbrook as well, as reports indicate he could be on the way to the Sacramento Kings. Regardless, the former MVP made sure to celebrate Hall's big off-court news.
