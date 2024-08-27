Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Shuts Down Viral Denver Nuggets Jersey Number Rumor

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook spoke on the report that Christian Braun did not give up No. 0

Joey Linn

Apr 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook will wear No. 4 for his new team. This is the same number Westbrook wore during his one season with the Washington Wizards, as he has been No. 0 everywhere else in his NBA career.

There was a report from Harrison Wind of DNVR that Westbrook inquired with Nuggets guard Christian Braun about wearing No. 0, but the 23-year-old “didn’t budge” on giving it up.

This report went viral online, with several major media outlets running with it, but Westbrook has since said it is entirely untrue.

In an Instagram story post on Tuesday, Westbrook wrote, “Let's please leave our young star alone. CB and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn't want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number. The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories. Not today! CB and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin' in the mile high city!”

This is not the first time in the last year Westbrook has chosen to address a false report on him or his team. Shutting down any idea that he inquired with Braun about No. 0, Westbrook made it clear that he and the young guard are locked in and ready for the new season.

