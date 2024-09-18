Inside The Nuggets

Two-Time NBA Champion Reunites With Former Lakers Teammate

The NBA offseason often brings former teammates together.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, forward Kyle Kuzma, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, forward Kyle Kuzma, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Anthony Davis. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA offseason is always a great opportunity for players around the league to connect. This often comes through workouts, vacations, and community events that bring players from around the league together.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recently hosted an event for his Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation that included some of his former teammates and other NBA stars. Kuzma shared photos and details from the event in a post on Instagram.

Via Kuzma: “This was our mood all night after raising a little under 1 million dollars for a two nights ago! Wow! What a team effort and special thanks to all my dear friends and partners for showing out for us and making our first annual Gala so special”

The Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation also hosted a golf tournament that several NBA stars appeared in. Two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was at both the gala and golf tournament, sharing pictures on Instagram.

Via Caldwell-Pope: “Good times for a good cause! Thanks @kuz and @kylekuzmafamilyfoundation for an amazing time!”

Caldwell-Pope won a championship with Kuzma in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Winning another championship in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope will bring that experience to the Orlando Magic after signing with them in free agency.

Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope also played together on the Washington Wizards after being traded for Russell Westbrook.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma
Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) is defended by Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Nuggets will miss Caldwell-Pope after he was a massive piece to their starting lineup that last two seasons.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News