Two-Time NBA Champion Reunites With Former Lakers Teammate
The NBA offseason is always a great opportunity for players around the league to connect. This often comes through workouts, vacations, and community events that bring players from around the league together.
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recently hosted an event for his Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation that included some of his former teammates and other NBA stars. Kuzma shared photos and details from the event in a post on Instagram.
Via Kuzma: “This was our mood all night after raising a little under 1 million dollars for a two nights ago! Wow! What a team effort and special thanks to all my dear friends and partners for showing out for us and making our first annual Gala so special”
The Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation also hosted a golf tournament that several NBA stars appeared in. Two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was at both the gala and golf tournament, sharing pictures on Instagram.
Via Caldwell-Pope: “Good times for a good cause! Thanks @kuz and @kylekuzmafamilyfoundation for an amazing time!”
Caldwell-Pope won a championship with Kuzma in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Winning another championship in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope will bring that experience to the Orlando Magic after signing with them in free agency.
Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope also played together on the Washington Wizards after being traded for Russell Westbrook.
The Nuggets will miss Caldwell-Pope after he was a massive piece to their starting lineup that last two seasons.
