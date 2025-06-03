Untold Story of How Nikola Jokic Received 'Joker' Nickname
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is now one of the most recognizable stars in the NBA today. The three-time MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP has taken the league by storm over the last few years, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists this past season.
With every league superstar comes a nickname. LeBron James is 'The King,' Kevin Durant is widely regarded as the 'Slim Reaper,' and even Victor Wembanyama has been dubbed 'The Alien.' For Jokic, his is quite simple but is amazingly on brand: 'The Joker.'
Jokic's nickname matches his ability to make defenses look silly, as the 6-foot-11 center can score, rebound, and pass at a high level. He's a wild card in terms of play style on offense, hence the nickname, 'The Joker.'
Former NBA veteran Mike Miller gave Jokic his famous nickname. On Paul George's podcast, Podcast P, Miller detailed how he came up with 'The Joker.'
"I gave him the nickname 'The Joker' because I couldn't say, 'Jokic past the f*cking ball,'" Miller said. "So I said, 'Joker pass the ball.' His personality and the way he plays, it's like a joker. Like every time I saw him, like, 'Man that's a joke.' And I literally couldn't say Jokic fast enough to pass it so 'The Joker' was it."
Jokic has become the face of the Nuggets, bringing great success to a city that hadn't seen those heights before. As the offseason approaches, the focus for Denver will be to supplement enough talent around the superstar so the team can compete for another championship.
