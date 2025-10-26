What We Learned From Nuggets' 22-Point Win Over Suns
The Denver Nuggets suffered a crushing overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors to open their 2025-26 season, but were able to bounce back to pick up a much-needed win on Saturday night to even their early-season record at 1-1.
The Nuggets defended their home court to beat the Suns 133-111, led by Jamal Murray with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while superstar center Nikola Jokic dropped his second consecutive triple-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists. To put it simply, the Nuggets got the job done and did what they were supposed to do.
Still, there are a few things we can take away from Saturday's dominant victory.
Best Nine-Man Rotation in the NBA?
The Nuggets stuck with a nine-man rotation of their usual starting five with a group of Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Peyton Watson off the bench. Saturday's win was a very balanced effort, with seven of those nine players in double-digit scoring. However, what is more fascinating is that every player provides a unique skillset.
Of course, the lineup is led by Jokic, but the Nuggets have done an incredible job of building him a proper supporting cast. Even though Jokic has never had a teammate be selected to the All-Star Game, Denver knows that is not necessarily how to build a successful team around the three-time MVP.
In Saturday's win, the depth and versatility of Denver's lineup were on full display, and that is something that should be consistent throughout the 2025-26 season.
Nuggets are Lights Out From the Charity Stripe
After going 13-14 (92.9%) from the free-throw line in their season-opening loss to the Warriors, the Nuggets put on a clinic from the charity stripe in Saturday's win.
Of course, some fans have viewed it as some favorable officiating, but the Nuggets did an incredible job of getting to the line against the Suns. Denver shot 38-42 (90.5%) from the free-throw line on Saturday, creating a monstrous advantage in comparison to Phoenix's 18-22 (81.8%) from the line.
Now, through two games, the Nuggets have missed just five free throws on 56 attempts, putting themselves on a historic pace. Of course, it is a small sample size, but being lights out from the free-throw line is one of the best traits a team can have.
After two games, it is clear that the Nuggets are still going through some early-season growing pains, but there is no doubt that this team is going to be contending for a championship next Spring. Saturday's win over the Suns was a great showing for the Nuggets, but they will get a tougher test on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
