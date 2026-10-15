2 Nuggets Who Should Be in the Rotation but Probably Won’t

As much criticism as the Denver Nuggets get for having a weak bench unit, they will have an awfully tough time figuring out how to cut their rotation to just ten players. Head coach David Adelman has made it clear that he does not want a rotation larger than ten players, but there are at least 13 players on this roster who have already made a strong case to be included.

By the time the regular season rolls around, there will obviously be some notable players excluded from the rotation, even though they have shown more than enough to make us believe they deserve minutes. The top two players who come to mind are Cam Whitmore and Trevon Brazile.

On the outside, looking in

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore (00) dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the preseason so far, Whitmore has arguably been one of Denver's most impressive players. The Nuggets signed him to a two-way deal late in the offseason, and he is already proving his value.

In three games this preseason in which he has played 14 or more minutes, Whitmore has averaged 12.3 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 48.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old wing has the skill set to be an electric bench scorer with a valuable offensive game.

Brazile, 23, is coming off a breakout game, dropping 22 points on 8-10 shooting from the field and 3-4 from deep. With his length and athleticism, it was always hard to imagine Brazile failing to make an impact at the NBA level, and now the second-round rookie is showing exactly what he is capable of.

Regardless, though, it is hard to imagine either Whitmore or Brazile cracking the rotation. The Nuggets' go-to bench rotation will consist of Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, Alpha Diallo, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley III. Sure, we should see Whitmore and Brazile be the next men up in case of injury, but they have an uphill climb into the rotation as it stands.

Is Trevon Brazile's preseason making the Nuggets reconsider his role for this year ⁉️



"It made me wonder if they 𝑺𝑯𝑶𝑼𝑳𝑫 just put him in the rotation right now."



- @DuvalierJohnson 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/XgxdjRBJ21 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 15, 2026

They both have a serious case to be in the rotation, and maybe by the end of the season, things will be different. For now, though, they will likely spend most of their time on the bench, even though they have the talent to make a legitimate impact for this team.

Too many mouths to feed

Fortunately for the Nuggets, this is a good problem to have. Adelman mentioned last week that he was worried the Nuggets would only have nine reliable players heading into the 2026-27 season. However, since training camp started, a few players have emerged as potential difference-makers.

Whitmore and Brazile have certainly been two of the bigger surprises for Denver throughout preseason, but even other deep-bench players like Bryce Hopkins and Ryan Nembhard have had their strong moments.

The Nuggets are lucky to have enough talent to even consider expanding the rotation, but unfortunately for these players who are more than capable of competing, it is hard to move up the depth chart.

Two injuries to monitor

Julian Strawther went down holding his knee after this play.



He was helped back to the Nuggets' locker room.



Hope he is ok 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EjEqUllk4S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2026

Despite this talk about Whitmore and Brazile being omitted from the Nuggets' rotation, we could see them on the floor as early as opening night. The Nuggets have two notable injuries to monitor, and Whitmore and Brazile could both be next up on the depth chart.

Spencer Jones has yet to play in the preseason as he recovers from a hamstring injury, and unless he makes substantial progress over the next week, he will likely not be ready by opening night. As we saw in preseason, Adelman could turn to Brazile to be the team's backup power forward while Jones is sidelined.

Julian Strawther went down with a concerning leg injury in Denver's preseason loss to the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday, and while there is no update yet, it would be surprising if he were ready for the season opener. If the Nuggets want an extra offensive boost with Strawther sidelined, Whitmore is likely their answer.

Of course, it is unfortunate circumstances for Brazile and Whitmore to potentially be included in the rotation, but the two young talents could use the extra opportunity.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!