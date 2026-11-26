After losing to the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets are 10-6 through their first 16 games this season, and they could be nearing a lineup change. Denver's starting lineup is set in stone, especially with Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson stepping up their games recently, but the second unit is in flux.

So far this season, the Nuggets have leaned on a bench unit of Tyus Jones, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, Trevon Brazile, and Marvin Bagley III. However, after their loss to the Mavericks, David Adelman admitted they are thinking about a change, especially with Julian Strawther back from injury.

"It's not too early to think about it," Adelman said about a shake-up. "The conversations we're having back there are extensive. We're trying to figure out who the best people are to play with Jules [Strawther]."

Adelman is specifically talking about a change at their backup point guard position. Tyus Jones has not been as valuable as they'd like, and if they want to maximize their chances of staying competitive, they might be better off cutting him out of the rotation.

Finding minutes for Strawther

Most notably, the Nuggets might have to replace Jones with Strawther. The 24-year-old guard was injured for Denver's first 15 games of the season, but was finally available to make his season debut on Tuesday against the Mavericks. However, he stayed on the bench, logging a DNP-CD.

"Jules is going to be fine. He just got back. Just got cleared. We're coming off a really good week. The thing is fluid, and we know that, and it's fluid for a lot of reasons. Not just trying to find the right bench unit, but to get these guys through the season. That's the bottom line. We talked about it before," Adelman said.

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets need Strawther in the rotation, largely because of his three-point shooting, but it is hard to fit him in without cutting someone from the lineup. The most obvious cut is Jones, but running the second unit without a point guard is not an easy solution.

"I tried the no-point-guard lineup twice. It did not go well. But if I have to go back to that and get creative with it and try to maintain it in a different way, we can," he continued. "But yeah, that's the challenge right now."

What should the Nuggets do?

We will likely see Adelman experiment with a bench unit of Strawther instead of Jones, with veteran wing DeMar DeRozan functioning as the primary ball-handler. There is no guarantee that this would work for the Nuggets, but it is worth a shot.

The Nuggets' bench unit has not been very impactful this season, outside of a few exceptions. The backup point guard position was expected to be a weakness for the Nuggets, and Jones has certainly not done the team any favors. They should experiment more with the no-point-guard lineup Adelman mentions, especially if Strawther can step up as a secondary ball-handler.

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