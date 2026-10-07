Nuggets Might Have a Bigger Rotation Dilemma Than Expected

Last season, you could argue that depth was one of the Denver Nuggets' bigger weaknesses. Outside of Tim Hardaway Jr., Peyton Watson, and Spencer Jones, Denver's bench was nothing to brag about. This offseason, they lost two of those key bench players, so many assumed their second unit was down the drain.

However, the Nuggets' depth is actually better than many people expected. Offseason additions like DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, and Alpha Diallo will be key for the Nuggets, but their bench rotation might be trickier than we would've thought.

Especially after their first two preseason games against the Utah Jazz, the Nuggets' coaching staff will have their hands full trying to figure out this rotation.

A 10-man rotation?

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman looks on against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, David Adelman and his staff are using these preseason games to figure out what to do with the rotation. Still, the Nuggets head coach has made it clear he wants to start the season with a ten-man rotation and even eventually cut it down as the season progresses.

"The perfect world is ten to start, even ten and a half, which we had a little bit last year," Adelman said. "But I think, to start the season, the goal's going to be ten. We go from there. Obviously, by the end of the year, it's like eight and a half. I'd like to play ten, especially with the veteran group that we have."

Granted, a ten-man rotation is pretty standard at any level of basketball, but how will that shake out for the Nuggets? Let's take a look at the eight players who are absolute locks for this ten-man rotation:

Player Position Nikola Jokic* Center Jamal Murray* Guard Aaron Gordon* Forward Cameron Johnson* Forward Christian Braun* Guard DeMar DeRozan Guard/Forward Spencer Jones Forward Marvin Bagley III Forward/Center

* Confirmed starters

David Adelman says he wants to play a 10-man rotation to start the season: pic.twitter.com/r8B0oprOp2 — Z (@nuggetscountry_) October 2, 2026

Who makes it?

So, who are the two players Adelman will choose to fill out this ten-man rotation? His decision was likely easier before training camp, but after a week of camp and a pair of preseason games, this conversation might be a bit tougher.

Let's take a look at every player who has made a fair case to at least compete for a spot in the rotation ahead of the regular season:

Player Position Julian Strawther Guard Alpha Diallo Guard/Forward Tyus Jones Guard Trevon Brazile Forward

We need to keep in mind that Adelman mentioned a "ten-and-a-half" player rotation. Depending on matchups and what the Nuggets need in any given game, they could cycle between Strawther, Diallo, and Jones for their backup guard rotation.

This is the tricky thing about narrowing to 10. Diallo (ball pressure/screen nav), Strawther (spacing/paint penetration off the bounce) and even Tyus Jones (ball-handling relief) all provide a trait Denver *really* needs, but none of them are known to be particularly multifaceted https://t.co/yzGTnTm0Mf — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) October 7, 2026

We can assume that backup forwards like Brazile, DaRon Holmes II, and Zeke Nnaji will not be in the regular rotation, but we have already seen that rookie Brazile will likely be the first to fill in for injuries. The high-flying rookie has shown some glimpses of his potential, and a strong finish to the preseason could work wonders.

The real conversation comes at the guard position, though. Heading into training camp, we assumed the second-string backcourt would be Jones and Strawther. Now, Diallo has potentially surpassed both of them due to his high-level defense.

To start the season, Adelman will likely find ways to play all three of them, but as things progress, the weaker performers could be left out.

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