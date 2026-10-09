How Cam Whitmore Is Already Making an Impact With the Nuggets

One of the Denver Nuggets' last signings of the offseason might've been one of their best. Sure, they added key newcomers like DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, and Alpha Diallo this offseason, but bringing in Cam Whitmore to a two-way contract could be one of the best-value signings in the league.

Whitmore, 22, was the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and still showed plenty of promise through two seasons with the Houston Rockets and one with the Washington Wizards. However, no team wanted to give him a contract. The Nuggets brought him in on a two-way deal just a week before training camp started, and he is already turning heads in the organization.

After practice on Thursday, Adelman had high praise for Whitmore and talked about how he is making the most of his "second chance" with the Nuggets.

"I think there is a new life for him. I also think he's a 22-year-old kid, and we always talk about second chances ... This is just a maturation for him. Another chance for him," Adelman said about Whitmore. "The kid is extremely talented. I have to stop myself because I really mean this: our two draft picks are older than him, and he's been in the NBA for a while now."

David Adelman on Cam Whitmore 🗣️



"The kid is extremely talented...His attitude has been really good throughout."



"It's not just the athleticism. He can really play basketball. We're excited about the growth." pic.twitter.com/RdnJTJoOB8 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 8, 2026

Through two preseason games with the Nuggets, Whitmore has been the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 10.0 points on 42.9% shooting from the field. Of course, he still has room to grow, but the Nuggets already have an idea of what they can get out of him.

Whitmore's potential in Denver

As it stands, the Nuggets have just 14 players on standard contracts. There has been some talk about whether Lonnie Walker IV will fill that final spot, but the veteran guard has not had the best start to the preseason. With Whitmore's emergence as a productive guard, it could make sense for the Nuggets to leave that spot open and instead convert the 22-year-old wing to a standard contract down the line.

Cam Whitmore's ELEVATION 📈



14 points off the bench in the @nuggets preseason W! pic.twitter.com/BTItiJnAwC — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2026

Before any talk about that, though, he will likely still need more opportunities to prove himself. Adelman continued to talk about patience with the young wing and how he is already impressing the Nuggets staff.

"Patience is key with him. But he's learning the game, learning how we play," Adelman said. "His attitude's been really good throughout. ... Whatever it is, he's just playing. And what he needs to do is trust the process, trust the staff, and I think he's got a real chance. There's a reason why Cam was picked where he was picked. It's not just the athleticism; he can really play basketball. We're excited about the growth."

Adelman mentions how he thinks Whitmore has "a real chance," likely suggesting that the young wing could ultimately earn minutes in this crowded Nuggets rotation. If Whitmore can be a productive scorer off the bench, who also plays hard defense and uses his elite athleticism in effective ways, he could be a high-impact player for the Nuggets.

Whitmore needs to continue to take advantage of these preseason opportunities, but he is looking very good so far.

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