The Denver Nuggets have been waiting for this moment all season. The Nuggets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and for the first time this season, they will have their entire team available.

The Nuggets released their injury report for Tuesday's game, but for the first time, Julian Strawther has not been listed. Strawther missed each of Denver's first 15 games with a left knee sprain, but is now set to make his season debut against the Mavericks.

The 24-year-old guard suffered the knee sprain in Denver's preseason game just about a week before opening night, as the Nuggets have been waiting over a month to see him on the court. This was supposed to be a huge season for Strawther, especially after Tim Hardaway Jr. left Denver in free agency, but he obviously has not gotten the chance to prove himself just yet.

How Strawther impacts the Nuggets

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (1) drives against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have been eager to get Strawther back on the court, largely due to his three-point shooting. Through 15 games, the Nuggets rank 28th in the NBA with 11.0 three-pointers made per game and 29th with 31.3 three-point attempts per game. Getting Strawther back, who is one of the team's best three-point threats, should immediately help.

Last season, Strawther averaged 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 15.1 minutes per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from deep. Even though Strawther's opportunities decreased from the previous season, in which he averaged 21.3 minutes per game and had more shot attempts, he was much more efficient and showed some promise.

Now, he is in a contract year and should be playing in an increased role compared to last season. He needs to have a productive season to help the future of his career, especially if he wants to stay in Denver past this year, so we should be excited to see what he has in store.

A stuffed bench unit

Julian Strawther on IG ⛓️‍💥



“Back at it.” pic.twitter.com/UKestjPYRv — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 23, 2026

Of course, the Nuggets are looking forward to having Strawther back in the lineup, but they will now have some tough decisions to make. With Strawther sidelined, the Nuggets have rolled with a bench unit of Tyus Jones, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, Trevon Brazile, and Marvin Bagley III. With David Adelman unlikely to play an 11-man rotation, what will happen?

We could see the Nuggets ditch Tyus Jones in favor of Strawther, but they would have to trust in his ability as a ball-handler. They will obviously keep DeRozan and Bagley in the lineup, and Spencer Jones and Brazile's defense is too valuable to leave out, so it comes down to either Tyus Jones or Strawther for the tenth spot.

Granted, we could see Adelman experiment with an 11-man rotation, especially in Strawther's first game back, but as things progress, he will certainly have a hard decision to make.

Strawther is set to make his season debut at home on Tuesday against the Mavericks, with tip-off at 8:00 p.m. PT.

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