3 Nuggets Players Who Could Be Trade Candidates This Season

The Denver Nuggets are sitting at 6-4 after their first ten games of the 2026-27 season, and some changes could be brewing. While there is still plenty of basketball left to be played, with only 8.2% of the season completed so far, the Nuggets have had a disappointing start, and it could be time to have some uncomfortable conversations.

As they sit in tenth place in the Western Conference, the Nuggets look far from a championship contender, and if they fail to improve over the next month or two, we could be looking at a bigger change. If the Nuggets continue to struggle, here are three players they could consider trading before February's deadline:

Aaron Gordon

Nov 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Gordon has been the Nuggets' most disappointing player so far this season, and while it could be a bad idea to shop him while his trade value is at its lowest, it could still be a move they consider if things get to that point.

The 31-year-old forward has been one of the Nuggets' most important players since getting traded to Denver in the 2020-21 season, and before this season, it was hard to imagine this team without him. However, now we can see the Nuggets trying to get some value out of him after this rough start to the season.

We are hoping Gordon can bounce back and find his rhythm, but if he doesn't and the Nuggets are paying the price, he could become a trade candidate. Gordon is owed about $103.61 million over the next three years, including a 2028-29 player option, which makes him a bit harder to move, but he would likely have multiple suitors if the Nuggets put him on the block.

Cameron Johnson

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) yells to his bench for his team to review a play during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Gordon, Cameron Johnson has not been in a slump to start the season. In fact, he has been a valuable piece for Denver through ten games. Johnson has arguably been the Nuggets' third-most valuable starter behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, especially shooting 43.2% from three, but he could still be a trade candidate.

Johnson is on an expiring contract, making $23.1 million this season before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer, which already makes him an obvious trade target for some teams. His contract is very tradeable, and for a player who has proven he can make a high impact on the court, he would likely be coveted on the trade market.

Trading away Johnson at the right price could certainly help the Nuggets in the long run, especially considering they will likely lose him for nothing next offseason.

Zeke Nnaji

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) during pregame warmup before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zeke Nnaji has been labeled as a trade candidate for Denver for a while now, and this could finally be the season he gets moved. The 25-year-old forward has struggled to make an impact for the Nuggets this season, appearing in just two of Denver's ten games and playing seven total minutes.

To make matters worse, Nnaji is being paid just under $7.5 million this season with a player option at the same price next season. Not only is Nnaji sitting at the end of the Nuggets' bench, but he is also their sixth-highest-paid player this season. The Nuggets have not been able to convince a team to take on Nnaji's contract without also attaching draft capital to a deal, but we can hope they are finally able to before February.

Of these three, the Nuggets would prefer to trade Nnaji, but if things continue to go south, Gordon and Johnson could also be on the table.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!