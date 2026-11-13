Grading Every Nuggets Starter After First 3 Weeks of 2026-27 Season

The Denver Nuggets have won six of their first ten games of the 2026-27 season, managing to stay above .500, despite some inconsistencies through three weeks.

After winning 54 games last season but falling short in the playoffs with a first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets need to bounce back this year. However, they are sitting in tenth place in the Western Conference and have plenty of work to do to get back in the title conversation.

As the season progresses, the Nuggets need everyone to click if they want to have a chance against the league's best, especially come playoff time, but let's take a look at their individual performances through three weeks by grading every starter:

Jamal Murray: A

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Jamal Murray has arguably been the Nuggets' best player. There was some immediate concern about the All-Star point guard when he had just six points in Denver's season opener, but in nine games since, he has averaged 28.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while shooting 53.1% from the field and 51.9% from three-point range.

Murray has been on a tear, and if he keeps it up, he will be earning his second straight All-Star nod after going his first nine seasons without one. He has done all he can to keep the Nuggets' offense afloat, scoring 30 or more points in half of Denver's games so far with historic efficiency.

Murray could not have had a much better start this season, but he has had a few quiet games, which is preventing him from getting a perfect A+ through three weeks.

Christian Braun: C+

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Braun had a very underwhelming 2025-26 season, and with his $125 million contract now kicking in this year, expectations are as high as ever. However, through ten games, he has not really lived up to the expectations that come with such a lucrative deal.

So far this season, Braun is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34% from deep. Fans were hoping to see Braun make more of an offensive impact this season, and while he already looks better than he did last year, he has not been great.

On the bright side, Braun has at least made an impact defensively, and once he finds his footing on the other end, he will continue to be even more important to the Nuggets' operation.

Cameron Johnson: B-

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) yells to his bench for his team to review a play during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets need Cameron Johnson to be their steady sharpshooter, and while we know he is capable of doing so, he needs to be a bit more consistent. In their first ten games, Johnson has averaged 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting 50% from the field and 43.2% from deep.

Johnson missed three of the Nuggets' first four games, so he has not gotten a full chance to make an impact, but he has still had a few strong performances since returning from injury.

Johnson is coming off his best game of the season, dropping 23 points with four three-pointers in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and if he can keep that up, his grade will improve as the season progresses.

Aaron Gordon: C-

Nov 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Gordon has undoubtedly been the Nuggets' most disappointing starter through the first three weeks of the season. On the bright side, he's been able to stay healthy, but he has not been the Gordon we are used to seeing.

Through ten games, he has averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, shooting 38% from the field and 25.6% from beyond the arc. Gordon has really struggled offensively and is not moving well enough to make his usual impact on defense.

Gordon assured that he is healthy, but fans assumed he was dealing with something given the way he has been playing. We can hope Gordon bounces back and finds his rhythm, but he has had a rough go to start the season. He has shown some glimpses of the player we are used to seeing, which is why his grade is not any lower, but he has still been very disappointing.

Nikola Jokic: A-

Nov 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jokic has still been one of the best players in the league this season, but to his standards, he has been a bit disappointing. Over the first ten games, he has averaged 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 23.3% from three-point range.

Jokic's shooting has been a major concern this season, as he is typically one of the league's most efficient stars, but we assume he will find his rhythm sooner rather than later. Jokic is given some leeway because he is still making an impact on the game, but the Nuggets do need him to get back to being the three-time MVP we're used to seeing.

Considering Jokic is supposed to be Denver's leader and the league's most dominant player, we certainly want to see more from him.

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