3 Nuggets Players Worth Watching in First Preseason Game vs. Jazz

The Denver Nuggets' first preseason game of the 2026-27 season is officially here, as they'll be hosting the Utah Jazz on Sunday night to finally showcase this new-look roster for the first time this year after several offseason tweaks.

And as the Nuggets and their new-look roster take the floor on Sunday, there are going to be a select few players taking the floor who will be worth a bit more attention than some of the others. In some cases, they might be newcomers, and in others, might be some familiar faces from last year's group.

With that in mind, let's sort through three players on the Nuggets roster who will be worth keeping the closest eye on in their first preseason game of a five-game slate against the Jazz:

Christian Braun

Mar 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) fouls Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Braun could certainly benefit from a statement season in 2026-27 after he went through an injury-riddled, inconsistent campaign throughout last year that's led to his stock falling pretty far from where things stood this time last year.

He struggled to be an effective, efficient scorer, wasn't the same presence on the perimeter defensively, and saw many start to feel pretty regretful about his $125 million extension signed before the season before the first year of his deal even kicked in.

So Braun has to have a bounceback year. And that type of season could start off on a strong note this weekend against the Jazz.

How explosive and athletic does he look compared to last season? Is he hitting his shots from outside and at the rim? How much is David Adelman utilizing him throughout the game? All of these will be key factors to keep an eye on both in this game against Utah, and for the season as a whole.

Alpha Diallo

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (11) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alpha Diallo will be playing his first-ever NBA minutes this weekend after spending the past several years overseas with the EuroLeague in both Greece and Monaco. And as for his role in Denver, there's a world where he might end up as one of the Nuggets' more important defenders among their entire roster.

He's a 29-year-old rookie, but has some solid size to guard on the perimeter at 6-foot-7, 201 pounds, with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, having come off a season winning the EuroLeague's Best Defender award, and hopes to translate that skillset over to the NBA.

Seeing exactly how many minutes he gets in game one of the preseason against Utah, what his overall role looks like, and how he performs in his first-ever NBA game will all be key storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.

DaRon Holmes

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a big second season for DaRon Holmes in Denver. He comes off his first two years in the NBA, where his opportunities were largely limited because of his 2024 Achilles injury, but could find a route to a much bigger role this season if he can hold up as both a shooter and a multi-positional defender.

And Holmes could be entering this preseason game with some expanded playing time already. Spencer Jones is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that could allow the Nuggets to remain cautious and keep him on the sideline against Utah, thus allowing for Holmes to get more reps at the four.

So if Holmes gets increased minutes against Utah, it'll make him an even more appealing case to watch than he already was entering this season. Because after Peyton Watson's recent departure to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nuggets desperately need a young talent on their roster like Holmes to showcase some of their untapped potential.

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