The Denver Nuggets are now 7-5 this season after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and it has become increasingly clear that this is a two-man team. As Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray do everything they can to help this team win, they are not getting as much help as they need.

In Monday's loss, Jokic and Murray dropped 28 points apiece, while no other player on the roster had more than 11. They also combined to grab 19 rebounds, while no other player had more than four, and combined to record 11 assists, while no other player had more than three. Sure, they are one of the league's top duos and will obviously be the soul of this team, but they need some help.

After the game, Jokic called for his teammates to simply play their roles, saying the Nuggets need to know who they are.

"We just need to know who we are and what can bring us to victory," Jokic said. "Don't be bored and don't be unfaithful to your role. Maybe you just need to do one thing the whole game ... For me, the victory is the most important thing. So you just need to accept and then be the best possible guy or player in that role."

Nikola Jokic last night: "We need to know who we are and what can bring us to the victory."



"Don't be bored and don't be unfaithful for your role. Or maybe you just need to do one thing the whole game."



"For me, the victory is the most important thing, so you just need to… pic.twitter.com/sQyVP9lsti — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 17, 2026

Of course, we do not know who Jokic is talking about here, or whether he even has specific players in mind, but it is hard to think of any Nuggets players this season who are stepping out of their role. So far, Denver's supporting cast are sticking to their roles; they are just not playing at a high enough level to make as much of an impact as needed.

Who needs to step up?

Realistically, the Nuggets need everyone to step up. Nobody outside of Jokic and Murray has truly lived up to expectations this season, and the Nuggets are paying for it.

Most notably, Aaron Gordon needs to fill his role better. The standout forward has been very disappointing this season, with fans ready to write him off after a rough start. Denver is desperate for Gordon to find his rhythm, as he is typically one of their most valuable players, but he has underwhelmed in 12 games.

I'm a bit worried about Aaron Gordon y'all... 😬 — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) November 10, 2026

The Nuggets could also use more from Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, DeMar DeRozan, and Spencer Jones. Each of them has had their moments, but overall, they have not been as impactful as the Nuggets need them to be.

Especially given the Nuggets rank 28th in the NBA in three-point shooting, 25th in rebounding, and 20th in defense, the Nuggets need their role players to step up. These are areas where guys like Gordon, Braun, and Johnson should be helping, but it feels like they are struggling to make their mark.

Of course, we need to remember that it is still early in the season, with 70 games left to play, but hopefully Jokic can fuel his teammates to improve sooner rather than later.

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