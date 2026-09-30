Aaron Gordon Has High Hopes for the Nuggets Under One Condition

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's top teams over the past half-decade. They have won 46+ games in seven consecutive seasons, 50+ in each of the past four years, and it has all been headlined by winning an NBA championship in 2023. It is no secret that the Nuggets are one of the league's best, but how can they get back to title contention?

Since winning it all in 2023, the Nuggets have failed to even get past the second round of the playoffs. Still, they are viewed as a top team in the Western Conference, and with guys like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon on the roster, it is easy to see why.

At media day, Gordon praised Murray and talked about why the Nuggets are still the best team in the NBA, but there is one vital aspect in that conversation.

"This dude's maxed out," Gordon said about Murray. "As far as skill level goes, he's a master. This is a master at his craft. ... Personally, as you guys are seeing, it's just about staying on the floor, staying available. I think when we have all our guys and we're available, we're still the best in the league."

“This is a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑹 at his craft.”



- Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray 🗣️🔥 pic.twitter.com/sG1ePwSRGY — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 28, 2026

Really, it's hard to argue against what Gordon is saying. When healthy, the Nuggets are one of the league's top teams. Of course, though, the key is staying healthy.

Nuggets' biggest x-factor: Health

As talented as the Nuggets are, it comes down to their health. We all know what this starting lineup of Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Gordon, and Jokic is capable of, but we need them to stay on the floor.

Last season, that starting lineup played just 23 games together. They won 18 of those 23 games, which would've put them on pace for 64 wins if they played all 82 games together. It is easy to see why the Nuggets believe in themselves, but none of it matters if they cannot stay on the floor.

Gordon, especially, will have all hands on deck in trying to keep him healthy. Last season, he played just 36 games in the regular season and missed three of Denver's six playoff games. The season prior, he played 51 regular season games and battled through injuries in the playoffs.

"For me, it's just about staying on the floor, staying available. That's all I really worry about going into training camp."



"So I can be out there with my guys, battling."



- Aaron Gordon 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/yku3mp0vka — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 29, 2026

After the first day of training camp, Gordon reinforced the idea of staying healthy, saying, "For me, it's about staying on the floor, staying available. That's all I really worry about going into training camp, so I can be out there with my guys, battling."

Of course, the injury bug didn't just catch Gordon, as Johnson, Braun, Jokic, and Peyton Watson all missed extended time. It will come down to the team's overall health this season, but as Gordon says, if they can stay healthy, they can be the best team in the NBA.

This cannot be another wasted year with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but staying healthy might be all this team needs to get back into championship contention.

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