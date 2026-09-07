Clippers Punishment Could Benefit the Nuggets in One Huge Way

The Los Angeles Clippers were hit with the heavy hammer of an NBA punishment following the findings in a recent investigation undergone for the team's allegations of cap circumvention to sign Kawhi Leonard.

BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe -- stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/JCV5bI88BE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2026

In one of the more brutal punishments an NBA team has faced in recent memory, the Clippers will be set to lose a grand total of five first-round picks, see multiple executives including owner Steve Ballmer fined and suspended from attending games, and has now sunk this Los Angeles franchise to depths they may have never seen through their otherwise uninspiring history.

However, in the fallout of the Clippers' punishment, there is also an underrated benefit that the Denver Nuggets might actually be on the receiving end of. And it involves the pending free agency that might be in play for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic come next offseason.

How the Nuggets Might Benefit From Clippers' Punishment

According to insider Zach Lowe of The Ringer, it seemed like, as recently as a day before the NBA brought down the hammer on the Clippers, there were some rumblings that Los Angeles could be one of the few teams in play for Jokic in 2027 if he hits the free agent market.

As a cap space team in a big market, playing in a brand-new arena, with an ownership that's not afraid to spend, the fit initially might've been one that adds up as a superstar landing spot.

Now though, those dreams of Jokic, or really, any other star choosing to sign with the Clippers, might be dead in the water.

"The Clippers are somewhere beyond f----d," Lowe said on a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show. "As recently as yesterday, a front office exec from another team said, 'Hey, the Clippers are quietly positioning themselves in case Jokic wants to leave Denver with lots of cap space and LA and all that.' Forget that. This team is dead."

While bad news for the Clippers–– knowing that their team is likely stuck in a state of mediocrity for the next half-decade or longer–– such a development is good news for the Nuggets.

Of course, every sign from Jokic, to this point, has remained consistent that he wants to remain in Denver long-term, even if he's unwilling to sign an extension this offseason.

But that mindset from Jokic and his camp won't stop other teams from around the league from knocking and seeing what the likelihood is that the three-time MVP could be pried away from the Mile High.

The Clippers, as of last week, made sense as one of those select few teams that might have a puncher's chance to go out and hunt for a superstar like Jokic come next offseason.

Jan 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They're a team that, while in a transitional period, is certainly hungry for wins. Someone like Jokic could certainly bring that type of lift, and seemed like a suitor that many executives in the league had already penciled in as a team who would go out to pursue him.

Now, though? The Clippers' chances of winning those sweepstakes are next to zero, and Denver has one less team to face in their hopes to keep Jokic in a Nuggets uniform for his entire career.

The Nuggets' front office work is far from finished to keep Jokic around, and that'll be the case until he officially puts pen to paper on a new, lucrative extension.

At the same time, this is a positive step in the right direction for that dream to become a reality for Denver.

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