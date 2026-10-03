David Adelman Confirms DeMar DeRozan's Role on Nuggets This Season

The Denver Nuggets did not make any drastic changes to their core this offseason, most notably keeping their starting lineup intact, but the rest of their roster saw some significant shake-ups. Especially after they signed six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, many fans even started questioning whether the move would change the Nuggets' starting five.

I have maintained a clear expectation that DeRozan would be coming off the bench, as the Nuggets have no need to shake up their starting lineup. Still, it has remained a talking point because this would be the veteran wing's first time coming off the bench since his rookie season in 2009-10.

At training camp on Friday, Nuggets head coach David Adelman confirmed that DeRozan would be coming off the bench, as many fans have grown to expect.

I don’t think there was ever any doubt this would be the arrangement, but today Nuggets HC David Adelman confirmed the starting lineup will be same as last year, with DeMar DeRozan coming off the bench. DeRozan has already said he’s willing to do that and his focus is on winning. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) October 2, 2026

The Nuggets' starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic makes too much sense for Adelman to change things up to start the season. Could we see DeRozan start at some point? Sure, but definitely don't count on it, barring injuries.

Testing the waters with DeRozan

Having such a talented and experienced player off the bench will be a blessing for the Nuggets, but Adelman is still unsure how he will approach the rotations regarding the 37-year-old wing.

"I think, for me, I've got to figure it out through feel in the preseason," Adelman said about DeRozan. "Who am I taking out and why? If it's Cam [Johnson], it's because Cam was really good with the second unit last year. And the other thing is, we have to figure out how long I'm gonna run DeMar ... I'm not quite sure yet until we get into the preseason. That's why those games are important to me. ... DeMar, he's an older guy. I've got to make sure I take care of him too."

Adelman knows he still has some kinks to work out through preseason to figure out the rotation, but he certainly has an idea of what he will do with DeRozan. He is well aware that he cannot run the aging veteran into the ground, so working some of his minutes in with the starters will be key, but he will also need to find time to let him run the second unit.

After having Tim Hardaway Jr. as a Sixth Man of the Year finalist last season, the Nuggets should be excited to replace him with DeRozan, who is an improved scorer and playmaker. Sure, he has his fair share of weaknesses, but he has a legitimate case to be the best sixth man in the NBA this season.

Having DeRozan confirmed to come off the bench, on top of Adelman mentioning wanting to run a ten-man rotation to start the season, gives us a better idea of what to expect.

Again, though, we will get a clearer picture in preseason action. The Nuggets open their preseason against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, when Adelman will be able to experiment with lineups and rotations, while fans will finally get a look at this new Denver squad after a long offseason.

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