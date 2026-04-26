Nuggets Have Shocking Odds to Pull Off 3-1 Comeback vs. Timberwolves

After a brutal Game 4 loss, the Denver Nuggets now find themselves in a 3-1 hole in their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following what would be a 1-0 start to the series for the Nuggets, kicking things off strong in Game 1 on their home floor, the following three would be nightmarish for Denver––dropping to a trio of consecutive losses to combine with some deflating offensive performances throughout.

Though even when factoring in those recent ups and downs from Denver, it seems like Vegas doesn't see a 3-1 comeback being out of the realm of possibilities whatsoever.

When looking at the current odds headed into Game 5 for who will win the series from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nuggets are at just +138 odds to win the next three games, while for the Timberwolves, they sit at -164 to do so.

For perspective, the Nuggets are just the second-most likely team around the league currently down in their series count to make a comeback.

The only other team with higher odds than Denver is the East's one-seeded Detroit Pistons, who are down 1-2, but still favored -120 to win the series against the Orlando Magic.

In the case of Denver, they're down another game entirely at 1-3. And since the Nuggets' pair of comebacks from down 3-1 in 2020, no other team in the NBA has managed to rally back to win those three-straight games in a playoff setting.

Point being, recent history will tell you that Denver's chances of still somehow advancing to the second round aren't exactly too favorable. On the betting market, though, the Nuggets might be a bit more alive than previously thought.

Could Enough Break the Nuggets Way?

The Nuggets do have two big factors going for them in the mix that could lead to a late-series spark, if all goes right.

One of those is having home court advantage. Denver has a favorable setup in Game 5 to bounceback from three-straight losses with an energized roster and Mile High crowd alike that should push the action to a Game 6.

That Game 6 on the road would be the toughest task for Denver to take down, especially if their offense isn't firing on all cylinders as it has recently. However, if the Nuggets can take care of business, the conversation quickly changes to win-or-go-home for either team in Game 7, rather than their current ugly 3-1 deficit.

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Then, of course, the other big factor leans on the Timberwolves dealing with some extremely unfortunate injury luck.

Both Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo both went down with injuries to take them out for the rest of the series, and for DiVincenzo, will likely see that absence cut into a good chunk of next season with a torn Achilles.

It now means the Nuggets, for the three games or less that may lie ahead, will have the talent edge on paper in a big way. Minnesota will be down two starters, highlighted by their All-NBA-level guard.

Could that be enough of an opening for Denver to win three straight? Unless the Nuggets are able to get into their groove as the best-rated offensive team in the NBA, none of that matters.

So above all, the main focus will be for them to get back to form on the floor and show out in the areas they've been strong in all season long. If they can do that, then traction might start to build.

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