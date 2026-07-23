Former Nuggets Star Guard Arrested for Shoplifting in Colorado

A former member of the Denver Nuggets' backcourt has been arrested in Castle Rock, Colorado–– just about a 30 minute drive out from Denver.

That was eight-year NBA veteran Ty Lawson, who according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31,Lawson allegedly stole a bottle of vodka from a store in Castle Rock July 16.

What Happened Upon Ty Lawson's Arrest

Per the affidavit, the shop owner had called the police about a man entering the store, stealing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, then leaving at around 8:03 p.m.

The owner told the police that the man drank from the bottle before he had walked to a nearby restaurant, and had also appeared intoxicated when he was in the store, then walking to sit at the restaurant with the vodka he had stolen.

Multiple sources have confirmed that former Denver Nuggets star Ty Lawson was arrested on shoplifting charges in Castle Rock, Colorado.



Lawson allegedly stole a bottle of Tito's Vodka from a local liquor store, began drinking it, and walked to a nearby restaurant, where he was… pic.twitter.com/2Fim60pZiq — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) July 22, 2026

In time, that man would be identified as Lawson, who would be booked in Douglas County Jail and face a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, as the theft was for an item valued at less than $300.

Had the stolen item been over $300, Lawson would be facing felony charges.

Lawson has also had a troubling past with alcohol addiction dating back to his time in the NBA, having spent time in rehab in 2015 following a couple of DUI charges within a seven-month span. He also was stopped for underage drinking during his time in college at UNC back in 2008.

Ty Lawson's Time With the Nuggets

It's been about a decade since Lawson has suited up in the NBA, and even longer since when he was a part of the Nuggets.

Lawson was a key piece in the Nuggets' backcourt from when he was traded to Denver on draft night from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009 to up until 2016, when he was traded to the Houston Rockets after playing over 400 games in the Mile High.

In that time, he had played with Denver. Lawson had never made an All-Star appearance during that six-year span, though he certainly was one of their better guards to take the floor for them throughout the 2010s.

In those regular-season appearances, Lawson averaged 14.2 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and 36.9% from three, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, pairing that with 1.2 steals on the defensive end. Lawson was on board with Denver for four playoff runs in six years, but failed to get out of the first round in any of those appearances.

Mar 4, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson (3) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Nuggets won 100-85. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His best season might've come from back in the 2012-13 season, where the Nuggets had collected 57 wins and finished as the third seed in the Western Conference, and Lawson averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 assists, even finishing with an MVP vote at year's end.

Lawson also got credit for the Sixth Man of the Year race in 2010-11; his second season being in Denver.

Since retiring, Lawson has been vocal about his support for the Nuggets, having posted about them and some of their recent moves on social media, and has still been active in the Denver area.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!