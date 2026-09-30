Instant Grade: Nuggets Sign Ryan Nembhard to Two-Way Contract

The Denver Nuggets are taking advantage of the newest free agent ball-handler. After being traded twice this offseason and ultimately waived, Ryan Nembhard has found a new home.

As expected, the Nuggets are signing Nembhard to a two-way contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Even before Nembhard was officially waived by the Charlotte Hornets, the Nuggets were rumored to be a potential suitor if he were to hit the open market. After being waived and clearing waivers, it actually came to fruition. This news comes right after the end of Denver's second day of training camp, and we could see Nembhard join the team in Boulder by the end of the week.

Guard Ryan Nembhard has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2026

Of course, though, the Nuggets already had their three two-way slots filled, so according to The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, the team will waive KJ Simpson to make room for Nembhard. Let's dive into why this is a good decision by the Nuggets:

What Ryan Nembhard brings to Denver

Really, this is a low-risk, high-reward move. As Nembhard proved during his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks, he is capable of being a reliable ball-handler. Last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game through 27 starts with the Mavericks, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Obviously, he will not touch the starting lineup in Denver, but he has certainly shown that he can be a valuable backup if given the opportunity. He will still sit behind both Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones on the point guard depth chart, but optimistically, he has the potential to be a more valuable backup than Jones.

Free agent guard Ryan Nembhard intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets, per @TheConsensusNBA



Here are some of his highlights versus the Nuggets! pic.twitter.com/ufJT3aqodR — SleeperNuggets (@SleeperNuggets) September 30, 2026

The obvious downside with Nembhard is his size, standing at just 5'11", but he is a surprisingly impactful defender, all things considered. In a playoff setting, he might get picked on defensively, but we see the same thing happen with someone like Jones.

Ideally, the Nuggets would've brought in a more defensive-minded backup point guard, but they addressed their dire need for ball-handling and playmaking in a risk-free signing.

Signing Grade: B+

There are not many cons to this move, as we can really focus on the positives of his playmaking, and it really is not a bad way to use a two-way contract. The Nuggets now have Nembhard, Cam Whitmore, and Bryce Hopkins on two-way deals, arguably putting together the best two-way group in the NBA.

What they will miss in KJ Simpson

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard KJ Simpson (25) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While signing Nembhard is a risk-free move, there is still a cost: KJ Simpson. The 24-year-old guard played his college ball in Boulder and always praised the Nuggets franchise for giving him the opportunity to return to Colorado. Now, we can hope he lands on his feet elsewhere.

Through just six appearances for the Nuggets last season, Simpson averaged 1.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, but we should not overlook his impressive rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets in 2024-25. We can expect Nembhard to be an upgrade over Simpson, but some fans might wince at the idea of throwing out the Buffaloes alum.

All in all, this is a positive move by the Nuggets, and while Nembhard has the potential to be an upgrade over Simpson, and even Jones, it does not move the needle.

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