The Denver Nuggets had finally found their rhythm, winning three consecutive games to show they are still one of the top teams in the NBA, but fell flat on Tuesday night. The Nuggets hosted the Dallas Mavericks for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup, and even though a win would've punched their ticket to the Knockout Rounds, they lacked motivation.

The Nuggets ultimately suffered a 120-101 loss to move to 2-1 in Group Play and 10-6 overall. Some of Denver's biggest weaknesses were on full display in this game, and turnovers were certainly a major factor. After the game, head coach David Adelman called out the team's laziness.

"I thought we were really lazy, the way we pass the ball. It felt like I wanted to go back and coach a middle school camp about ball faking and not throwing it straight into people's hands," Adelman said. "That area, and other ones too, we just had a really bad night. Don't know if it's fatigue or whatever it was, but we were not a good basketball team tonight."

The Nuggets turned the ball over 18 times on Tuesday night, compared to Dallas' 13, and they gave up 26 points off those turnovers. The Mavericks dominated the Nuggets in fast-break points, 35-7, as the Nuggets continued to let Dallas get out in transition, and most of the time, it was because of their own mistakes.

"I felt like it really was egregious. I don't think we could've turned and ran and controlled," Adelman said about the Mavericks' 35 fast-break points. "It was a lot of three-on-one, two-on-one against a really athletic team. The things we talked about, I thought we did really well in the half-court, but it doesn't matter if your game plan is okay if they're just running out and scoring."

A common issue

The Nuggets have now committed 18 turnovers in three of their past five games, and have done so in six of their 16 games this season. Overall, the Nuggets commit the fifth-fewest turnovers in the NBA with 13.9 per game. But when they are lazy, like they were on Tuesday night, the turnovers snowball, and it makes it very challenging for them to recover.

Nov 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 16 games, the Nuggets have actually proven to be a solid team. They do a lot of things right, and when Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are clicking, they feel unstoppable at times. However, they have had multiple games where the concerns grow.

They have had many games where rebounding has been an issue. In most games, three-point shooting is a big concern. And as we saw on Tuesday night, turnovers can be one of their biggest problems as well. There have been a couple of games where they piece everything together and look more like a title contender, but in other games, like this loss to the Mavericks, they just fall flat.

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