Jamal Murray Has One Key to Success for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets are gearing up to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. With Game 1 on Saturday, it is no secret that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be the stars of the show for Denver, and they have made it clear that they know what they need to do to take down the Timberwolves.

At practice on Friday, Murray had just one thing to say when asked what the Nuggets need to do to beat the Timberwolves.

"Just be aggressive, simple as that. Everything will take care of itself after that," Murray said.

Murray's message is very simple: if the Nuggets come out aggressive, they should be able to take care of things. Even with the talent of guys like Jokic, Murray, and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets cannot just walk into this series expecting a win. They need to show up, play with intensity, and be the aggressors, as Jokic echoed earlier in the week.

Nuggets need to be aggressive

After going down 0-2 in their second-round series against the Timberwolves, the last time they met in the playoffs, the Nuggets know they cannot start like that again. The Nuggets, especially on their home court for Games 1 and 2, need to come out firing and playing at their pace.

On top of playing aggressively, Murray knows the team needs to "play free" to balance the pressure of the playoffs.

"Just playing free. Don't overthink it. Just play free. Just know it's competitive basketball, we're gonna have fun. We're not new here. We're just gonna do what we normally do and come out with the right mindset, and let everything take care of itself," Murray said.

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Murray has been preaching about playing "free" this entire season, which has led to him having the best year of his career. The Nuggets were 5-0 this season when Murray dropped 40 or more points, including a 43-point outing against the Timberwolves. Whatever Murray says is working for him and the team; he is likely spot on.

Murray will do what he does

When asked how he is planning to handle all the different looks Minnesota's defense will throw at him, Murray did not seem phased.

"Just do what I do," Murray simply put. "Do what I do, there's nothing special. Just go out there, play aggressive, and have fun."

To minimal surprise, the two-man game of Murray and Jokic will ultimately decide Denver's fate. If Murray can continue to thrive as he has all season long, the Nuggets will be in a great spot to advance, and the same goes for Jokic. The two are playing the best basketball of their careers, and that should reflect in this first-round series against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Saturday for Game 1 of the highly anticipated first-round series.

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