Nikola Jokic Reveals Nuggets' Key to Success for Timberwolves Series

The Denver Nuggets ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak to jump into third place in the Western Conference. Their consolation prize? A first-round playoff matchup against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, this will be a very entertaining series, as there is no doubt the Timberwolves will give the Nuggets all they can handle.

Ahead of Saturday's Game 1, Denver superstar Nikola Jokic talked about how both teams are much different since the last time they met in the playoffs in 2024, and how they need to be the aggressors to take the series.

"This is like the seventh time we've played against them, and of course, it's not even similar to last year. The teams are not similar, and players are better individually and collectively. The key is probably to set our tone and be the aggressors, not them," Jokic said at practice on Wednesday.

Setting the tone

Obviously, for the Nuggets to win this series, they will be relying heavily on Jokic and Jamal Murray, but real success will stem from everyone showing up. If the Nuggets can come into Game 1 and set the tone, play at their pace, and be the aggressors, as Jokic says, they should be very confident the rest of the way.

Even though the Nuggets and Timberwolves are both very different teams since the last time they met in the playoffs, we can look at that series as an example. The Nuggets dropped both Games 1 and 2 at home, and while they clawed back with three straight wins to take a 3-2 lead before ultimately dropping the last two, the series immediately shifted because the Timberwolves came out as the aggressors.

By taking control of the series from the jump, the Nuggets' chances to move on skyrocket. In the Nikola Jokic era, they are undefeated (4-0) in playoff series when they win their first two home games. By jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead in this first-round series, simply by defending their home court, Jokic and the Nuggets would be in the driver's seat the rest of the way.

Even though Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones are banged up heading into the playoffs, this is the healthiest the Nuggets have been for the postseason in years. Jokic and Murray are playing some of the best basketball of their careers, while Aaron Gordon, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Cam Johnson are all making a huge difference.

The Timberwolves will give the Nuggets a run for their money in this first-round series, but Denver has the tools to be the aggressor and take control.

Game 1 is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Saturday, streaming on Prime Video.

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