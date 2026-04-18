Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Injury Report and Starting Lineups

The 2026 NBA playoffs are finally here, and the Denver Nuggets are desperate to get postseason action underway. The Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are kicking off playoff action in the Western Conference, with Game 1 tipping off at 1:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Saturday.

These two teams have met in the playoffs in two of the last three years, as the Nuggets are looking for revenge after the Timberwolves sent them home in their last meeting in 2024. Of course, they are two very different teams now, but there is still some bad blood between them in the Northwest Division rivalry.

Heading into this marquee Game 1, there are a few key injuries to note, including Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards.

Nuggets injury report

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After missing 25 of Denver's final 30 games of the season with hamstring issues, Nuggets backup wing Peyton Watson will remain sidelined for Game 1 of the first-round series. Potentially joining him on the bench is backup forward Spencer Jones, who has been listed as questionable. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Spencer Jones: QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring strain)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Fortunately for the Nuggets, they might only have one player absent to start the playoffs after an injury-plagued regular season, but of course, they are still looking forward to having their entire rotation available at some point this postseason. With Jones' bench role increasing throughout the season, his status will certainly be worth monitoring leading up to tip-off.

Timberwolves injury report

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after the Timberwolves were called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Four-time All-Star Anthony Edwards also had issues to close out the regular season, missing ten of Minnesota's final 13 games. Now, his status heading into Game 1 is in the air, as he has been listed as questionable. Minnesota's full injury report:

- Anthony Edwards: QUESTIONABLE (right knee injury management)

On the bright side for the Timberwolves, Edwards' knee issue is their only injury to report ahead of Game 1. However, it would be tragic if he had to miss the playoff opener. This season, the Timberwolves went 12-9 without Edwards, including a loss to the Nuggets and a 4-7 record against playoff teams.

Ideally, for both the Timberwolves and fans, Edwards is good to go for Saturday's Game 1, although the Nuggets could catch a huge break if he has to sit.

Projected starting lineups

Oct 4, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Pechanga Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets are dealing with two key injuries to their second unit, their starting lineup is still intact. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, could have their starting lineup in flux if Edwards misses Game 1.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert

If Edwards is ruled out, the Timberwolves will likely turn to Mike Conley to start, but it is hard to imagine the All-NBA guard missing this game as long as he can walk. This is a very high-powered battle between two of the best teams in the league, making Saturday's Game 1 highly anticipated.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!