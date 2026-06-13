NBA social media would quickly start buzzing on Friday night after a bit of a mysterious post came from former Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban's X account.

Cuban, an active user on X, went on his account to post a short clip of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray from a play made in Game 2 of their 2023 NBA Finals matchup against the Miami Heat.

The play came from the second quarter of that game where Murray deflected a pass from Bam Adebayo that led to a fastbreak dunk, foul, and followed by an electric pop from the Nuggets crowd.

But quickly after Cuban posted that short clip from the Nuggets' Finals run from three years ago, then came the speculation from fans.

Why would the former Mavericks owner post a clip of Murray without context? Is there a deeper meaning? Do the Nuggets have a trade in the works with Dallas to send off their All-NBA guard? Does it mean nothing at all?

Cuban would quickly diffuse any and all guessing that came from his post by making his affiliation with the Mavericks clear: since selling the team back in 2023, he's got no ties with the organization.

"Just a reminder. I have absolutely zero to do with Mavs basketball. Nothing. Nada," Cuban wrote.

Just a reminder. I have absolutely zero to do with Mavs basketball. Nothing. Nada. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 13, 2026

Perhaps the post was alluding to the recent blunder that occurred in Game 4 of this year's NBA Finals, where San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox would pull off a similar fastbreak steal with seconds remaining before trying to lay the ball up that led to a block by OG Anunoby. The rest is history there.

That might actually be the most reasonable explanation for Cuban's mysterious post. Yet, even with Cuban's claim, there still tends to be some underlying questions that may have been as a result of his shoutout to Murray.

Don't Get Too Carried Away By Cuban's Post

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks to move the ball Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Is there any chance there's any move in the works between the Nuggets and the Mavericks? Probably not, especially if the only basis for that guess comes from a 36-second clip posted by a former NBA owner.

Still, it's not the first time that Murray's name has popped up in a few speculatory guesses as to whether the Nuggets would be interested in trading away their star guard as a part of Denver's unpredictable offseason ahead.

Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke would first spark that chatter during his end-of-season presser explaining that everything is on the table this offseason outside of trading Nikola Jokic. Naturally, that would include consideration on trading Murray.

However, recent rumors from NBA insider Jake Fischer have since poured some cold water on those discussions, noting that any move outside of trading Jokic or Murray feels on the table. If that buzz holds true, neither of the Nuggets All-Stars are going anywhere this summer.

So, in all likelihood, this is probably a big nothing burger. But while still waiting for the bulk of the Nuggets' offseason to get underway, boredom leads to creativity––even if it means drawing up hypothetical trade scenarios linking Murray to Dallas.

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